Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Europe backs battery material projects

Some firms say the region’s governmental support pales in comparison to US subsidies

by Matt Blois
July 20, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

A battery manufacturing facility that is under construction.
Credit: Freyr Battery
Freyr has received a $112 million grant to support the construction of its battery manufacturing facility in Norway.

The European Commission has awarded more than $200 million in grants to several battery material projects in Europe. The funding is an effort to boost local battery manufacturing, but some firms have been underwhelmed by government support for European battery projects compared with the generous subsidies in the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Freyr Battery will receive a $112 million grant to fund its battery project in Norway. Vianode will receive a $101 million grant for a Norwegian facility that will produce synthetic graphite, used to make battery anodes. Additional grants will support BASF’s battery recycling project in Spain and Lignode’s biobased anode facility in Finland.

The European Chemical Industry Council, a trade group, wants European governments to go further. In July, the group warned that without additional government support, Europe won’t be able to compete with the US for clean technology projects.

In a May earnings call, Freyr executives told investors that the company was restricting the pace of spending on its Norwegian battery project, called Giga Arctic, until it was clear how much support the project would receive from the Norwegian government and the European Union. “The Norwegian response to the IRA is critical to ensuring Giga Arctic global competitiveness,” Freyr’s chief financial officer, Oscar Brown, said on the call.

Meanwhile, Freyr says clear support through the IRA is allowing the company to accelerate its battery manufacturing project in the US.

Strong US subsidies won’t spell the end of the European battery industry, says Paddy Ryan, assistant director for European energy security at the Atlantic Center’s Global Energy Center, a think tank.

Ryan says companies will want local factories to avoid shipping battery materials across an ocean, but they’re hoping the IRA will push Europe to offer more support.

“There’s a level of theater going on. Companies aren’t necessarily relocating,” he says. “They’re just trying to get the best deal that they possibly can before committing to a project.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Europe state aid law attracts cleantech projects
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US battery incentives push Canada to offer more
Ford, CATL to build US battery plant
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE