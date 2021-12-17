Europe’s biggest lithium plant

Aurora, a joint venture between the Portuguese energy firm Galp and the Swedish battery maker Northvolt, aims to build Europe’s largest lithium processing plant in Portugal. Set to open in 2026, the plant is expected to produce 32,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year. Aurora wants to be part of a European supply chain for electric vehicle batteries that’s starting to take shape. This year, several firms announced plans to open Europe’s first lithium mines, including a spodumene mine in Portugal.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter