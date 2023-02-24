Ford, CATL to build US battery plant

Ford says it will work with the Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) to build a $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan. Ford will own the factory and make batteries using CATL’s technology. The deal caught the attention of US policy makers, including Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who wants federal agencies to ensure that the project doesn’t get funds in the Inflation Reduction Act. Meanwhile, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called the deal a win.
