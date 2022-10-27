Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Government money pushes US battery projects forward

A $2.8 billion investment is intended to help companies build factories for battery materials

by Matt Blois
October 27, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

The US Department of Energy is injecting $2.8 billion into companies that make raw materials for batteries. The agency’s goal is to advance a mix of established and start-up firms from the demonstration stage toward large-scale commercial production.

The 17 awardees will make lithium materials for battery cathodes, graphite and silicon materials for anodes, separators which divide the positive and negative sides of batteries, electrolytes, and additives to improve battery performance.

Battery boom
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed last year, is funneling billions of dollars into battery projects across the US.
A map showing the locations of factories across the US that will make components for batteries.
Credit: C&EN
Source: US Department of Energy.

About three-quarters of all electric vehicle batteries are currently made in China, according to an International Energy Agency report. China also processes most of the world’s lithium, cobalt, and graphite—all key battery materials.

There are efforts to ramp up production in other countries. Carmakers plan to spend over $40 billion on battery factories in the US, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. But companies have only recently started to build plants for the materials needed to make those batteries.

The DOE program, funded by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, aims to close that gap. The average project costs about $400 million, but some are much larger. For example, Entek plans a $1.4 billion investment to increase battery separator manufacturing, supplying enough material for 1.4 million cars annually; Novonix Anode Materials plans to build a a $1 billion graphite anode plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Entek has been making separators for lead-acid batteries for decades and recently expanded into lithium-ion batteries. Some participating companies are newer. Ascend Elements, founded in 2015, is receiving nearly half a billion dollars to build two facilities in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, that will recycle lithium-ion batteries and produce material for new cathodes.

The challenge is making a well-oiled machine.
Josh Stiling, investor, Anzu Partners

The money from the DOE will cover as much as half the cost of these projects; firms must raise the rest on their own. Roee Furman, managing director of Doral Energy-Tech Ventures, a venture capital firm that backed Ascend Elements in 2021, says the agency’s vote of confidence makes that task easier. “It opens new horizons of funding opportunities,” he says.

Even with funding, young companies making the jump from demonstration project to commercial factory will face new operational hurdles, such as securing a consistent supply of raw materials. “They’ve shown that their technology works,” says Josh Stiling, an executive with the technology-focused investment fund Anzu Partners. “Now, the challenge is making a well-oiled machine.”

Most of the companies receiving funding are also promising to build factories with a smaller environmental footprint than competitors’ facilities. The start-up 6K says its cathode production technology generates 70% less greenhouse gas emissions than existing processes. Piedmont Lithium claims that its planned lithium hydroxide plant in Tennessee won’t use acid to extract lithium from ores and won’t produce sodium sulfate waste.

Jimmy Kan, a principal at Anzu, which backed 6K in 2017, says limiting environmental impact will be essential if the US wants to build up battery manufacturing capacity without sparking backlash. “Somebody in California doesn’t want all that toxicity and groundwater devastation,” he says.

The Energy Department awards primarily support expansion of current-generation technologies rather than newer, riskier innovations like solid-state batteries. Many of the projects being funded had already been announced.

Despite the maturity of their technology, Kan says, some companies will “flop in epic ways.” But he argues that even failures will benefit the US battery industry as a whole by making it less hazardous for other investors to jump in. “This is the government sending a message,” Kan says. “There’s going to be waves of this type of investment.”

More US money is already on the way. The White House estimates that the infrastructure law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act include more than $135 billion in investments for mining and processing critical minerals and for manufacturing batteries.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US deploys $4 billion more in cleantech subsidies
Graphite One raises cash for graphite project
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphite and manganese for batteries get US investment
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE