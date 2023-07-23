Graphite One raises cash for graphite project

Graphite One will receive a $37.5 million grant from the US Department of Defense for a feasibility study for a graphite mine in Alaska, which would be the first in the US since the 1950s. The company also hopes to build a processing facility in Washington. Graphite is used to make anodes for lithium-ion batteries, and current production is concentrated in China. The award follows news of two other firms’ hopes to open graphite mines in Alabama. Synthetic graphite, which is made from needle coke rather than mined materials, is also advancing. Government and private investments were recently announced for four US facilities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter