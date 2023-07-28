Group14 buys German silane maker

Group14 Technologies, a US battery material start-up, has acquired the German silane gas maker Schmid Silicon Technology Holding. Group14 produces a silicon-based anode material that provides lithium-ion batteries with more capacity than typical graphite materials. The company, which uses silane as a raw material, says the move buffers against supply disruptions and supports its European operations. The carmaker Porsche hopes to use Group14’s technology in batteries next year.
