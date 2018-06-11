Hitachi Chemical licenses Silatronix technology

Hitachi Chemical is licensing organosilicon materials for use in lithium-ion battery electrolytes from Silatronix, a C&EN Start-up to Watch in 2016. Silatronix electrolytes can stop unwanted chemical reactions from occurring in the carbonate solvents used in lithium-ion batteries. Such reactions can damage the battery and even cause catastrophic failure. Hitachi was an early investor in Silatronix, which says that the market potential of its technology is more than $1 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter