Imerys takes majority stake in British Lithium

The mining firm Imerys is taking an 80% stake in British Lithium, which is developing a lithium mining project in the UK on land owned by Imerys. British Lithium’s pilot-scale processing plant recently started producing lithium carbonate. Last year, Imerys announced plans to open its own lithium mine in France. If successful, Imerys says, the two projects would make the company Europe’s largest producer of lithium chemicals. Europe doesn’t have any operating lithium mines yet, but other companies are developing mines in Austria, Germany, and Portugal.
