India’s Epsilon buys German battery lab from Johnson Matthey

The Indian battery materials firm Epsilon Group has agreed to buy Johnson Matthey’s lithium iron phosphate cathode material technology center in Moosburg, Germany, for an undisclosed sum. Epsilon says it is amid a $1.1 billion investment plan that includes a cathode materials plant in Karnataka, India, as well as expansion in Europe. The firm also plans a $650 million synthetic graphite facility somewhere in the US. Matthey announced in 2021 that it would exit the battery materials business.
