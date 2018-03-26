Japanese firms eye lithium car batteries

Mazda, Ube Industries, and ELIIY Power are teaming up to develop lithium-ion alternatives to the lead-acid batteries used to start cars. While lithium-ion batteries offer lower weight and toxicity, they have not been able to replace lead-acid batteries because of under-the-hood heat and the flammability risk their electrolytes pose in a collision. Mazda will use its car-making know-how to simulate the chemical reactions inside batteries. Ube will provide electrolytes and battery cell separators. ELIIY has supplied lithium-ion starter batteries to motorcycle makers since 2016.
