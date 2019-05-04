Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

LG Chem sues SK over battery trade secrets theft

by Marc S. Reisch
May 4, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

South Korea’s LG Chem has filed a lawsuit alleging that its South Korean competitor, SK Innovation, stole lithium-ion battery trade secrets. SK says it will defend itself in court. The suit, filed in Delaware federal court, comes at a key juncture for SK, which is trying to establish itself as a major electric-vehicle battery maker. Although SK now produces batteries in South Korea, in March it broke ground on a $1.7 billion battery plant in Jackson County, Georgia, and an $860 million factory in Hungary. LG claims SK gained access to its technology by hiring 77 former LG battery division employees, including dozens of engineers involved in R&D, manufacturing, and quality assurance. LG turned up evidence of the theft on its own computers, where it says at least one employee’s resume contained technical trade secrets. Other employees downloaded key technical documents before their move to SK, LG says. LG’s suit seeks monetary damages and an injunction against further use of the allegedly stolen intellectual property. A separate complaint filed with the US International Trade Commission seeks an end to SK’s import of batteries using LG technology.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Celgard sues Chinese firm over battery technology
Celgard Sues LG Over Battery Separator
Kolon Charged With Trade Secret Theft

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE