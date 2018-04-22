LG, Huayou team up for cathode materials

LG Chem and China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt will set up two Chinese joint ventures to produce cathode materials for batteries. One, 51% owned by Huayou, will be capitalized at $160 million and produce cobalt-based precursors for cathodes. The other, 51% owned by LG, will be capitalized at $285 million and produce cathode materials. Huayou supplies a range of basic materials made with cobalt. Amnesty International has accused Huayou of sourcing its cobalt raw materials from suppliers in the Democratic Republic of Congo that employ child labor.
