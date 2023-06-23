Lake Resources lithium project delayed

Lake Resources is delaying its new lithium mine in Argentina, which will rely on direct lithium extraction technology provided by Lilac Solutions. The project was initially slated to open in 2024, but the company now says it won’t come on line until 2027. The first phase of the project’s costs also increased, from an estimated $544 million to more than $1 billion. The postponement comes after Lake found that its lithium resource is larger than initial measurements indicated, which prompted the firm to reevaluate its timeline.
