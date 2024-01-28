Lanxess to develop iron oxides for lithium iron phosphate

The German chemical maker Lanxess is working with the battery materials firm IBU-tec to develop iron oxides for production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP), a cheap cathode material. Many Chinese firms make LFP using iron sulfate, a by-product of the titanium dioxide industry. Lanxess makes iron oxides for other applications, such as pigments. The company says developing battery-grade iron oxides will create a stable European supply chain for production of LFP as demand increases.
