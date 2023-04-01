Li-Cycle is expanding in France

The lithium-ion battery recycling company Li-Cycle plans to build a facility in France capable of processing 10,000 metric tons of battery materials per year starting in 2024. The plant will recycle batteries from the Kion Group, which provides forklifts and other vehicles to warehouses. Li-Cycle says the facility could also recycle scrap material from three battery factories planned nearby. Li-Cycle says it’s on track to be the largest dedicated lithium battery recycler in Europe and North America.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter