Lilac Solutions raises funds for new lithium extraction method

Lilac Solutions has raised $20 million in series A funding from investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures and the Engine. The Oakland, California–based firm is commercializing an ion-exchange technology for extracting lithium from brine for use in making lithium-ion batteries. The current process requires large and expensive evaporation ponds. Lilac says it has projects under development across the US and South America.
