Liontown considers delaying lithium mine expansion

Liontown Resources is reconsidering the timeline for a lithium mine it is developing in Australia in light of a 90% drop in ore prices over the past year. The company hoped to initially produce 3 million metric tons (t) per year of concentrated lithium ore and then expand to 4 million t. It now says it may delay expansion until lithium pricing improves. Liontown secured a $479 million loan in October to fully finance the mine but will now seek a smaller loan. The company says it’s on track to start producing concentrated lithium ore later this year.
