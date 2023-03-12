Lithium prices drive big profits for SQM

Benefiting from high prices and strong demand for lithium chemicals, SQM reported $3.9 billion in net income for 2022, about seven times as much as for the year earlier. The Chilean firm’s lithium revenue was up 771% for the full year. SQM hopes to take advantage of the high prices by adding 30,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide capacity at a refinery in China this year. Other lithium chemical firms, including Albemarle and Livent, also reported monumental profits for 2022.
