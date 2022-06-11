Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Livent and Lilium to research lithium for electric plane

by Michael McCoy
June 11, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Lilium's electric jet.
Credit: Lilium
Lilium has over 750 employees working on its electric jet.

The lithium chemical maker Livent has formed an R&D pact with Lilium, the developer of what is intended to be the first all-electric vertical takeoff and landing airplane. The firms say they will collaborate on advancing lithium-metal technology for use in high-performance battery cells. Lilium has said its plane, intended for regional transport of people and goods, will use lithium-ion battery cell technology from the start-up Zenlabs. The cells are based on a high-silicon anode and high-nickel cathode.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Our Next Energy raises $300 million for battery factory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SK, Solid Power plan solid-state batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Northvolt acquires US battery start-up Cuberg

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE