Livent and Lilium to research lithium for electric plane

The lithium chemical maker Livent has formed an R&D pact with Lilium, the developer of what is intended to be the first all-electric vertical takeoff and landing airplane. The firms say they will collaborate on advancing lithium-metal technology for use in high-performance battery cells. Lilium has said its plane, intended for regional transport of people and goods, will use lithium-ion battery cell technology from the start-up Zenlabs. The cells are based on a high-silicon anode and high-nickel cathode.
