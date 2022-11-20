Livent completes expansion of lithium hydroxide plant

Livent has completed a 50% expansion at a North Carolina plant producing lithium hydroxide, a battery material. Livent calls the facility, which has an expected capacity of 15,000 metric tons (t) per year, the largest of its kind in the US. Livent is also expanding its lithium carbonate production in Argentina to 60,000 t. Lithium rival Albemarle plans to build a US lithium hydroxide plant capable of producing 100,000 t, and Piedmont Lithium hopes to build a 30,000 t plant in the US.
