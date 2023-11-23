Lower lithium prices drag down SQM’s profits

After high prices fueled huge profits for lithium producers last year, a steep decline in lithium prices has dragged down SQM’s earnings by about 34% for the first three quarters of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022. But executives say the growing battery industry makes them optimistic about lithium’s long-term prospects. Separately, the firm has invested in Adionics, which is developing a direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology that chemically removes lithium from brine. SQM hopes to use DLE to increase lithium production at its operations in Chile.
