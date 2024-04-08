Nexeon breaks ground on silicon anode plant

Nexeon has started construction on a facility in Gunsan, South Korea, that will make silicon-rich anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Silicon can store more energy than graphite, the anode material typically used in lithium-ion batteries. In July, Nexeon announced that it would supply its silicon anode materials to the battery maker Panasonic. Late last year, Group14 Technologies finished building a silicon anode plant in South Korea, and expects to start up a similar plant in the state of Washington this year. Sila is also building a silicon anode plant in Washington.
