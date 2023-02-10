Our Next Energy raises $300 million for battery factory

The battery company Our Next Energy (ONE) has raised $300 million to help fund a $1.6 billion lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery factory in Michigan. The company announced in October that it had received $220 million in state grants for the plant, and construction is already underway. Investors include an undisclosed electric vehicle technology firm and a renewable energy provider, both of which intend to buy ONE’s batteries. The company hopes to combine proven LFP battery cells with next-generation lithium-metal cells in a single battery pack to increase the range of electric vehicles.
