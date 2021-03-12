Northvolt acquires US battery start-up Cuberg

The Swedish electric vehicle battery specialist Northvolt has purchased Cuberg, a US battery start-up, for an undisclosed sum. Cuberg spun out of Stanford University in 2015 with technology based on a lithium metal anode and a novel liquid electrolyte. Northvolt says Cuberg’s batteries offer 70% more capacity than conventional lithium-ion cell batteries and can be assembled on existing lithium-ion cell lines. Building on the acquisition, Northvolt intends to establish a technology center in Silicon Valley for materials R&D.
