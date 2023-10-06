Northvolt plans cathode plant in Canada

The Swedish battery firm Northvolt plans to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility near Montreal that will produce cathode materials and battery cells and will recycle used batteries. The company hopes to begin construction by year-end and start delivering batteries in 2026. The first phase of the project will be able to produce 30 GW h of batteries, but Northvolt aims to subsequently increase that to 60 GW h. The firm says access to low-emission hydropower is a major reason it chose Quebec as the location.
