Occidental forms venture to extract lithium in California

Occidental Petroleum is forming a joint venture with Berkshire Hathaway–owned BHE Renewables. The partners aim to extract lithium from brines at a California geothermal power plant that BHE owns. In 2022, Oxy acquired TerraLithium, which is developing technology to chemically extract lithium from brine. Berkshire Hathaway owns a 28% stake in Oxy. Two other oil companies, ExxonMobil and Equinor, also have plans to extract lithium using similar techniques.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter