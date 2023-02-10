Orbia licenses technology to make battery electrolyte material

Orbia has licensed technology from Kanto Denka Kogyo for producing lithium hexafluorophosphate, used to make electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries. Orbia will build the 10,000-metric-ton-per-year plant, to be the first in the US, in Saint Gabriel, Louisiana. The US Department of Energy awarded the firm a $100 million grant for the project in October 2022. Orbia, a major fluorochemical producer, is also involved in an $850 million initiative with Solvay to produce polyvinylidene fluoride, used in battery binders and separators.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter