Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Oxis raises funds for production of lithium-sulfur battery cells

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 25, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Oxis Energy has raised a total of about $30 million from Safran, Aerotec Brazil, Arkema, and Samsung Ventures for its lithium-sulfur battery cell technology. The Oxford, England-based company, which was founded in 2004, says it will use the funds to commercialize and produce battery cells at a pilot manufacturing plant in Brazil. Oxis produces its own components, including the Li-S cathode, ceramic Li-S passivation layer, and nonflammable electrolyte. The combination results in a battery with a much higher energy density than traditional Li-ion batteries, Oxis says, and the ability to withstand extreme abuse, including punctures from nails or bullets. Oxis is now aiming to double the cells’ cycle life to 500 cycles by limiting lithium anode degradation. Potential markets for the cells include aviation, defense, and heavy electric vehicles such as aircraft, buses, and trucks. Partnerships with the investors will help Oxis improve “the energy-density characteristics, reliability, safety, and longevity of the cell and battery systems technology,” CEO Huw Hampson Jones says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Our Next Energy raises $300 million for battery factory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SK, Solid Power plan solid-state batteries
Solid Power wins $12.5 million for FeS₂ cathodes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE