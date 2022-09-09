Piedmont plans lithium chemical plant

Piedmont Lithium aims to build a lithium hydroxide plant in eastern Tennessee. The company says the $600 million facility would have 30,000 metric tons of annual capacity starting in 2025. Ore for the plant, which doesn’t yet have financing, would come mostly from mines Piedmont is trying to start in Canada and Ghana. The company also wants to open a lithium mine and lithium hydroxide facility in North Carolina. Earlier this year, Albemarle announced plans for an even larger lithium hydroxide plant in the southeastern US.
