Posco invests in Argentinian lithium project

South Korean steelmaker Posco will spend $830 million to expand a lithium project at Argentina’s Hombre Muerto salt lake. Posco built a pilot plant in the area in 2016 and in 2018 paid $280 million for lithium extraction rights there. The company expects its new plant to produce 25,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide annually starting in 2024. Allkem, Lithium Americas, and Livent also have lithium extraction projects in the same area.
