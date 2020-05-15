SK Innovation to build second battery plant in Georgia

South Korea’s SK Innovation will begin building a second electric-vehicle battery facility in Jackson County, Georgia, in July. The facility is part of a $1.7 billion investment announced for the site in late 2018 that SK says will create 2,000 jobs. When both factories are complete in 2023, SK will have the capacity to make batteries for 310,000 vehicles per year. Customers include Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai-Kia Motors.
