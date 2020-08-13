SK and and Nobel laureate John Goodenough to work on batteries

The South Korean chemical and battery maker SK Innovation will work with two University of Texas at Austin professors—2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry John Goodenough and Hadi Khani—on a gel-polymer electrolyte for lithium-metal batteries. Lithium-metal anodes increase energy density in electric-vehicle batteries but are prone to dendrite growth that can lead to energy loss and malfunction. The partners hope to develop a new gel-polymer electrolyte that will suppress dendrite growth.
