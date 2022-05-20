SQM and LG to pursue cathode project

The mining company SQM is considering a plan to build a cathode facility in Chile with the battery maker LG Energy Solution. The companies will also investigate other projects in the battery supply chain, such as lithium hydroxide plants and battery recycling. SQM already has a 9-year agreement to supply LG with 55,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, which are used to make batteries. SQM is also working with Chile’s Catholic University of the North to create a battery research hub.
