Shell, Taiyo Nippon Sanso invest in gaseous electrolyte firm South 8

The San Diego start-up South 8 Technologies has received investments, amounts undisclosed, from Shell Ventures and Taiyo Nippon Sanso for liquefied gas electrolyte technology for energy storage devices. The firms will also jointly accelerate commercialization. The gaseous electrolyte is liquid under moderate pressure when used in batteries and capacitors. Unlike solvent electrolytes, the liquefied gas enables a wide range of operating temperatures, stores more energy, and is safer to operate, South 8 says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter