Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Short seller attacks Standard Lithium

Report criticizes R&D spending, patent strength, and leadership of direct-lithium-extraction firm

by Matt Blois
February 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

A photo of several Standard Lithium buildings.
Credit: Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium has pushed back on short seller claims that its lithium-extraction pilot plant in Arkansas isn't living up to expectations.

A short seller is claiming that the leaders of Standard Lithium are overhyping the company’s direct-lithium-extraction technology, which aims to remove lithium from briny aquifers and turn it into the raw material for batteries.

Hindenburg Research, an investment firm that will profit if Standard Lithium’s stock price falls, claims that Standard Lithium has spent more money on marketing than R&D since becoming a public company in 2016. The report argues that an initial rejection of the company’s patents shows they’re weak and may not be granted. Hindenburg also claims that Standard Lithium’s executives have a history of exaggerating successes at previous companies.

Standard Lithium calls the report false and misleading in a press release. The company says it has spent more than $27 million on demonstration plants—15 times as high as Hindenburg’s R&D figure—and that the initial rejections are typical of the patent application process.

The Hindenburg report also criticizes Koch Strategic Platforms’ $100 million investment in Standard Lithium last year, which gave the company’s technology an aura of credibility. Hindenburg argues that in Koch’s haste to invest in new technologies it failed to conduct proper due diligence. Koch disagrees. A spokesperson says its research found that Standard Lithium was a “promising bright spot on the path towards lithium production” in the US.

Hindenburg is the second short seller to attack Standard Lithium in less than 3 months. In November, Blue Orca Capital claimed that the company’s technology wasn’t recovering as much lithium as it had initially promised. Standard Lithium refuted those claims, saying the regulatory data Blue Orca used to make its claim don’t tell the whole story.

As electric vehicles become more popular, US carmakers are eager to find North American sources of lithium to make their battery supply chains more secure. Standard Lithium, which has projects in Arkansas and California, argues that direct lithium extraction is one way to do that. However, the technology is more expensive than typical lithium-extraction processes, and it hasn’t been proven at large scale.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lower lithium prices drag down SQM’s profits
Summit Nanotech raises $50 million for DLE
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Direct lithium extraction projects advance
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE