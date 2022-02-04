Solvay, Arkema expand polyvinylidene fluoride for batteries

Chasing demand from the electric vehicle battery market, Solvay and Arkema are increasing capacity for polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). Solvay will spend $340 million to expand capacity at its site in Tavaux, France, to 35,000 metric tons per year. The project, Solvay says, will make the plant Europe’s largest PVDF facility when it is completed next year. The polymer is used as a binder and separator coating in lithium-ion batteries. Arkema says that by the end of this year, it will boost PVDF capacity at its Changshu, China, site by 50% instead of 35%, as originally announced. A 50% expansion of Arkema’s capacity in Pierre-Bénite, France, is due on line early in 2023.
