Sun Chemical, Mitra Chem partner on US plant for cathode precursors

The ink and coatings maker Sun Chemical and the battery start-up Mitra Chem are joining up to build a US plant that will supply iron phosphate precursors to Mitra’s planned cathode materials facility. Mitra’s plant will make lithium iron phosphate cathode powders, which are typically cheaper than nickel-based materials. China produces more than 90% of the world’s iron phosphate. The partners say the two facilities, to be built near each other, will be firsts in the US.
