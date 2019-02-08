Tesla acquires supercapacitor maker

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has agreed to buy Maxwell Technologies, a maker of energy-storing supercapacitors, in an all-stock transaction valued at $218 million. Maxwell’s supercapacitors can augment the lithium-ion batteries Tesla makes. Also attractive to Tesla is a new electrode-manufacturing process, based on Maxwell’s capacitor technology, that can boost energy storage, increase durability, and lower manufacturing costs for lithium-ion batteries. Maxwell says the deal should close by June.
