Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Tesla lays out battery advances

To reduce costs by half, the carmaker pledges changes from mine to factory

by Melody M. Bomgardner
September 26, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

This photo is a still image from Tesla's presentation on how metal powder is deposited on the cathode metal foil.
Credit: Tesla
In a presentation about producing cheaper batteries, Tesla showed how it would use powdered metal compounds to make its cathodes.

Investors attending Tesla’s recent drive-in battery technology day in Fremont, California, honked their approval of coming innovations that executives promised would cut the price of electric-vehicle batteries more than 50% over the next 3 years.

CEO Elon Musk, with help from Drew Baglino, Tesla’s head of powertrain and energy engineering, told those who watched online or from their cars that changes in how battery cells are made will enable Tesla to sell electric vehicles for $25,000.

“One of the things that troubles me most is we don’t yet have a truly affordable car,” Musk said.

Tesla currently buys battery cells from Panasonic, LG Chem, and Contemporary Amperex Technology. The company plans to bolster its supply and reduce costs by getting into cell design and manufacturing. Musk laid out an ambitious plan to make 3 TW worth of batteries per year—20 times the output of a modern battery factory.

Tesla plans a larger cell that includes fundamental changes to both the anode and cathode. Like other battery manufacturers, Tesla is keen to use silicon in its anodes because the metal can store nine times as many lithium ions as traditional graphite. But when charged, silicon expands significantly and sometimes causes the anode to crack.

Baglino said Tesla will use standard metallurgical silicon rather than pricey nanostructured materials in its anode design and combat expansion with stretchy ion-conducting polymer coatings and binders. Using silicon, he said, will expand the range of electric vehicles 20%.

Tesla’s cathodes will feature nickel rather than the cobalt in today’s cathodes. Nickel is cheaper than cobalt and provides higher energy density. Tesla intends to use novel coatings and dopants to achieve the stability cobalt normally provides. Battery cells with very high nickel content will end up in the firm’s semitrucks and its futuristic-looking Cybertruck.

To further reduce costs and speed manufacturing, Baglino wants to change the way metals are mined and then deposited on metal foils to form battery electrodes. One advance will be to bypass the conventional nickel and lithium sulfate intermediates and go straight to the desired form of those metals. Tesla also intends to obtain lithium from its own clay deposits in Nevada.

Finished electrodes are normally made by mixing metal powders with solvent and applying them to the foils. Tesla is developing technology to apply the powder directly, eliminating many mixing, spraying, drying, and solvent-recovery steps. The traditional method “is like digging a ditch and then filling it in,” Baglino quipped.

Musk tempered expectations by saying many of the battery innovations are still works in progress at Tesla’s Fremont pilot plant. That could give competitors a window to improve their own products or achieve breakthroughs such as solid-state batteries, warned Joseph Spak, a stock analyst at RBC Capital Markets, in a note to investors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Tiamat raises $24 million for sodium-ion batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-up Group1 seeks to commercialize potassium-ion batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-up Group1 seeks to commercialize potassium-ion batteries
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE