Tesla plans big US battery expansion

The electric carmaker Tesla is adding 100 GW h of battery production capacity at its Nevada manufacturing facility, nearly quadrupling its current capacity of 35 GW h. The planned $3.6 billion investment would make Tesla’s factory among the world’s largest battery projects. In August, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s largest producer of lithium-ion batteries, is planninga 100 GW h factory in Hungary, the largest ever planned in Europe.
