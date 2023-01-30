Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 30, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 4

Companies are planning the first large-scale factories in North America for the inexpensive battery raw material

Credit: David Giral Photography

Credit: David Giral Photography

Volume 101 | Issue 4
Quote of the Week

“We probably shouldn’t use disinfectants to clean up spaghetti sauce.”

John Harp, deployment team lead for microbial cleaners, Novozymes

Energy Storage

Lithium iron phosphate comes to America

Companies are planning the first large-scale factories in North America for the inexpensive raw material

Microbes are colonizing the supermarket cleaning aisle

Cleaning products featuring live bacteria are making their way into home care

Periodic Graphics: The science of fusion reactors

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains describes the different approaches to fusion power.

  • Employment

    Diversifying the biotech workforce

    LabCentral Ignite’s Career Forge program provides people of color and first-generation students with hands-on lab experience

  • Obituaries

    Organic chemist Yoshito Kishi dies at 85

    The Harvard University professor was best known for his expertise in total synthesis of complex molecules

  • Finance

    Dow rolls out layoffs as profits slump

    The company’s cost-cutting program targets troubled European operations

Science Concentrates

Water

Carus warns of a 3-month outage for permanganate chemicals

Warehouse fire hampers the sole US producer of water treatment chemicals

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Equine e-readers and Paleolithic calendars

 

