Quote of the Week

January 30, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 4
Companies are planning the first large-scale factories in North America for the inexpensive battery raw material
Cover image:Companies are planning the first largescale factories in North America for the inexpensive battery material.
Credit: David Giral Photography
“We probably shouldn’t use disinfectants to clean up spaghetti sauce.”
Companies are planning the first large-scale factories in North America for the inexpensive raw material
Cleaning products featuring live bacteria are making their way into home care
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains describes the different approaches to fusion power.
LabCentral Ignite’s Career Forge program provides people of color and first-generation students with hands-on lab experience
The Harvard University professor was best known for his expertise in total synthesis of complex molecules
The company’s cost-cutting program targets troubled European operations
Warehouse fire hampers the sole US producer of water treatment chemicals