Tiamat raises $24 million for sodium-ion batteries

The start-up Tiamat has raised $24 million to commercialize sodium-ion batteries. Investors include the chemical firm Arkema and the carmaker Stellantis. The raw materials for sodium-ion batteries are cheaper than those for lithium-ion batteries but also store less energy. Tiamat hopes to have 0.7 GW h of battery production by 2025 and eventually scale up to 5 GW h at a facility in France. Tiamat will first make batteries for power tools and stationary storage systems and then move into electric vehicles.
