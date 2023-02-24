Toyo Ink invests in carbon nanotube dispersions in the US

Toyo Ink will build a second US plant to make carbon nanotube dispersions for lithium-ion battery cathodes. The plant, in Franklin, Kentucky, will complement a facility in Conyers, Georgia, that supplies battery makers including SK On. Separately, Toyo will expand its plant in Guangdong, China, to supply the dispersions to the world’s largest Li-ion battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. When substituted for carbon black, conductive carbon nanotubes improve the capacity and energy density of battery cathodes.
