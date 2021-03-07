US rare earths will make a stop in Estonia

Ontario-based Neo Performance Materials and Utah’s Energy Fuels have joined forces on a Western supply chain for rare earths. In December, Energy Fuels said it would start processing monazite sands, which are rich in neodymium and praseodymium, mined by Chemours in Southeast Georgia. Neo will further process rare earth carbonate extracted from the sand at its separation plant in Sillamäe, Estonia, for use in rare earth magnets and other advanced materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter