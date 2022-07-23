Umicore to build $1.2 billion battery material plant in Canada

Umicore plans to build a $1.2 billion factory in Ontario that makes battery cathode materials and their precursors. The Belgian company says the facility, slated to open in 2025, will produce enough material for 1 million electric vehicles. Umicore says it hopes to build a complete battery supply chain in North America, including battery recycling. In March, BASF and a GM–Posco Chemical joint venture also announced plans to build cathode material factories in Canada.
