Umicore invests in solid-state battery start-up

Umicore is investing in the solid-state battery start-up Blue Current, which spun out of a US Department of Energy Energy Innovation Hub. Blue Current is developing batteries with a silicon anode and a solid electrolyte composed of glass ceramics and polymers. The firm already had a joint development agreement with Umicore and was using the Umicore’s materials. Umicore has a stake in the solid-state battery company Solid Power and is working with Idemitsu Kosan on materials for solid- state batteries.
