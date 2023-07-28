Vibrantz to make battery-grade manganese sulfate

Vibrantz Technologies plans to build a pilot plant that will produce high-purity manganese sulfate, a raw material used to make lithium-ion batteries, at its facility in Tampico, Mexico. The company produces agricultural-grade manganese sulfate at the Mexican facility and makes a battery-grade version of the material in Belgium. The Mexican pilot plant is expected to open in 2026. Manganese sulfate processing for batteries is concentrated in China. Vibrantz hopes to eventually make 45,000 metric tons of the material per year.
