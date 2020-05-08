ZAF raises $22 million for NiZn batteries

Missouri-based ZAF Energy Systems has raised $22 million in a first round of funding from Élevage Capital Management, Catalus Capital, and others to speed commercialization of its nickel-zinc battery technology and expand manufacturing. NiZn batteries are a replacement for lead-acid batteries in markets such as data storage, telecommunications, health care, and commercial trucking. The chemistry provides high-power, affordable, and environmentally friendly energy storage, ZAF says.
