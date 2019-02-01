Aramco collaborates on oil-to-chemicals technology

Saudi Aramco has signed a joint-development agreement with the engineering firms Axens and TechnipFMC for catalytic crude-to-chemicals process. The process builds on high-severity fluid catalytic-cracking technology Saudi Aramco developed with King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy. Aramco says the process can yield 60% chemicals from crude. Aramco hopes to have the technology ready for commercialization by 2021. Aramco is developing a crude-to-chemicals complex in Saudi Arabia with Sabic.
