BASF signs deal to import LNG from US

BASF has signed a long-term contract with Cheniere Energy to import 800,000 metric tons per year of liquefied natural gas from the US into Europe. Deliveries will start in mid-2026 and run through 2043. Cheniere owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facilities in Louisiana and Texas. European demand for LNG is increasing as imports of natural gas from Russia decrease.
